'Shaakuntalam': Samantha's First Look From Upcoming Mythology Film To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam are set to unveil the actor's first look on Monday, February 21. Production banner Gunaa Teamworks gave the update via social media, further revealing that the first look will be out at 9.30 AM tomorrow. The film is being helmed by Gunasekhar and also stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty, as well as Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha as Prince Bharata among others.

The film's production began back in February 2021 and fans have been waiting for updates ever since. Bankrolled by Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy, Shaakuntalam is reportedly based on the famous play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Vishvamitra.

Taking to their Instagram handle on Sunday, February 20, the production banner wrote, "1 Day To Go: #Shaakuntalam first look

Stay tuned to @samantharuthprabhuoffl handles at 9:30 AM tomorrow." Samatha also shared their post. Take a look.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, actors like Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla among others will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film was wrapped up in August 2021, with Samantha sharing a picture alongside the film's team as she reflected back on her journey.

She wrote, "This film will stay with me for the rest of my life . As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do .... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather ☺️ making my dream a reality . When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her role in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the romantic comedy will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The movie will be produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and its musical tracks will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

