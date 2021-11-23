Shahid Kapoor Sheds Light On Journey Between 'Kabir Singh' Success & 'Jersey' Trailer

The film industry is buzzing with excitement post the trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama Jersey. Pledging an emotional roller coaster ride of a former cricketer who dares to relive his dream for the sake of his family, the film's trailer was well received by the audience who were pumped with anticipation.

The special trailer launch in Mumbai was attended by the main cast along with producer Allu Aravind and director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Although this is not the first time that Shahid Kapoor has taken on the role of an athlete, the trailer promises an intense and fiery performance from the actor. Fans witnessed a broody and serious character from the actor similar to his previous outing, the critically and commercially acclaimed Kabir Singh. Recently, the actor opened up about his career path after the massive success of Kabir Singh and how he almost did not accept Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor on 'trying not to do' Jersey

According to a report from Bollywood Life, the 40-year-old actor opened up about 'trying his best' to not do Jersey, which was offered to him before Kabir Singh in 2019. He revealed that after the massive success of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Kabir Singh, he approached people who had made '200-250 crore films'. Despite being in the industry for over 15 years, the actor got candid about being new to the prestigious club of the triple-digit grosser.

He admitted to not knowing where to go after Kabir Singh's success, stating, "I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me.'' He further made a shocking revelation by admitting that he tried his best to not be a part of the upcoming sports drama Jersey.

He thanked the director for working with him and also waiting for him. The actor also expressed his happiness at making the choice to do the film, saying, ''I can safely say this is my best film yet''.

More on Jersey

Starring Mrunal Thakur as his wife, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the role of a former cricketer trying to get to his forgotten passion for the sake of his family. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi, the movie also features Pankaj Kapur in a significant role. Additionally, Sachet & Parmpara have done the music score for the film. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor/kabirsinghmovie