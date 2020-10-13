Shalin Zoya Praised By Fans For Sharing Her Incredible Weight Loss Photos On Social Media

Shalin Zoya gave some major motivation to her fans when she revealed her incredible transformation. The actor has been working out religiously during the lockdown and has thus lost a significant amount of weight. Shalin Zoya posted a series of pictures showing her incredible transformation. The actor was praised for her dedication and also for her incredible journey that she embarked on to achieve her goal.

Shalin Zoya shares her incredible transformation pics

Taking to Instagram, Shalin Zoya shared six photos on which she tried to showcase her transformation. She added a caption highlighting the amount of weight she had lost from the time she began working out. According to the post uploaded by her, Shalin Zoya mentioned that she lost close to 13kgs in all the time she was working on herself. She mentioned quite clearly that she has now gone from 68kgs to 55kgs.

Fans were shocked with the amazing transformation achieved by her. They praised her and applauded her incredible effort in the comments section of the post. Shalin Zoya is an avid user of social media and thus keeps posting pictures of herself online. Therefore, fans have watched her work on herself from the beginning. Thus, they were quite happy for her and praised her dedication to achieve her fitness goal.

Amid the lockdown, Shalin Zoya had been uploading a number of pictures of herself where she can be seen posing in various attires through her post. Fans have enjoyed her incredible journey and have shared her photos on several fan pages to praise and motivate the actor on her incredible journey. The actor also later went on to share some other pictures in another photo series. The actor simply posed in the next post and fans were in admiration of the actor.

Fans of Shalin Zoya were delighted to see her achieve her set goal and thus continued praising her in the comments section of the post. Shalin Zoya also happened to reply to some fans who had been commenting on her picture. She greeted fans who were in admiration for her transformation with a smile.

