Shalmali Kholgade Gives A Glimpse Of Her Morning Routine In Her Latest Post; Watch Here

Popular playback singer Shalmali Kholgade is widely noted for her peppy numbers in movies like Happy Journey, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, Pune 52, and several others. Apart from her singing and dancing, the singer seems to be very passionate about her lifestyle too. She has, time and again, given her fans some major goals when it comes to fashion.

She is also quite active on social media. The Happy Journey singer loves spending quality time every morning. The various things the singer has included in her morning routine seems to have gained the attention of her fans. Recently, she uploaded a video of what her morning routine looks like on Instagram. Read on to know more details about what Shalmali Kholgade's morning routines consist of:

Shalmali Kholgade's shares her morning routine

The new feature on Instagram named Reels has been grabbing the attention of several celebrities. Shalmali Kholgade has also joined the bandwagon now. In the post shared by Shalmali Kholgade, the singer showcases her fans and admirers what her morning routine is like. The singer has shared that she starts her day by brushing her teeth, having a hot black coffee, and reading books.

Shalmali Kholgade wrote, ''Good morning guys ❤️ I love my lockdown mornings - I feel fresh and calm. How’re you feeling this morning ? #feelitreelit''. Check out the post shared by the popular playback singer.

During the Coronavirus lockdown period, the Lat Lag Gayee singer has been working with various singers and composers in her new segment, Friyay With Shalmali. The singer also stays in touch with her fans amid the lockdown by giving fans a glimpse of her morning routines. The post shared the Kholgade has bagged over 7k likes on Instagram.

Shalmali Kholgade's Kalle Kalle song has earned over a whopping 10 million views on YouTube. The song revolves around celebrating singledom. Reportedly, Shalmali Kholgade will next be making her debut as a music composer in one of the upcoming Marathi films, and the film is reportedly set to release this year.

