Shalmali Kholgade Shares Her Cool-new Lockdown Hair-cut; Fans Call Her Look 'Dope'

Shalmali Kholgade is a playback singer popular for her works in movies like Ishaqzaade, Cocktail, Aiyyaa and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Apart from her notable work in the Marathi as well as Hindi music industry, Shalmali Kholgade is also known for her style and her fashionable outfits. Currently, in quarantine, the singer has undergone a complete transformation. Check out her cool new look:

Shalmali Kholgade's new pixie cut is too cool to be true

Shalmali Kholgade got herself a pixie haircut and shared her new look with her fans on her Instagram account. Earlier she shared a picture of her chopped tresses placed on a table, which gave a hint to her fans that she was experimenting with her hair. Along with the picture, Shalmali Kholgade also announced her upcoming single titled Regular.

The next day, Shalmali Kholgade shared her new look on her social media page, astonishing her fans. Wearing a pair of funky shades, Shalmali Kholgade shared her new look in a pixie cut. As soon as the picture was up, on her account, her fans commented that they loved her look. While some called her beautiful, some commented that she looked 'dope' in her new look. Along with the picture, Shalmali Kholgade shared the release date of her song Regular, July 21, 2020.

Source: Shalmali Kholgade/Instagram

Shalmali Kholgade's new song

Shalmali Kholgade released her new song Regular on July 21, 2020. She initially shared teasers from her song on her Instagram account and later released the entire video on YouTube. The entire song has been released on different music apps while the video was shared on YouTube. Shalmali Kholgade's fans praised her for her new song and also expressed how much they loved her new song.

Titled as Regular, the song is catchy and the lyrics are something that would make you listen to it on loop. Her fans asked her why the music video was shorter than the actual song. Through an Instagram post, Shalmali Kholgade shared that it was due to the current scenario, and this was the best they could come up with.

