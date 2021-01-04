Shani Mahadevappa's Best Films To Watch In Remembrance Of The Veteran Actor

Kannada actor Shani Mahadevappa was deemed as one of the most versatile actors of the film industry. His films have been widely loved by the audiences and critics alike. He breathed his last on January 3, 2021, in a private hospital in Chennai due to COVID-19. Shani Mahadevappa's death has shocked the film industry. Here are some of the notable works throughout his career.

Shani Mahadevappa's films

1. Aathma Bandhana

This horror drama film released in 1992 and was directed by Srikanth Nahata. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who is murdered by her in-laws. Her spirit then enters a doll and then takes revenge from all those involved in her death. The movie starred Jayaprada as the female lead.

2. Mana Mecchida Sose

This romantic drama film released in 1992 as well. It was directed by B Ramamurthy. It revolves around two brothers who do not want to get married. But the tables turn when one of them is convinced to marry a younger woman. This is one of the best of Shani Mahadevappa's films.

3. Shivashankar

This crime drama film released in 1990 and is directed by HR Bhargava. The plot of the movie revolves around a poultry farmer who angers a noted criminal after he helps the police catch his men. The plot of the movie is based on Jackie Chan's movie Heart of Dragon.

4. Onti Salaga

This movie released in 1989 and was directed by V Somashekhar. The plot of the movie revolves around a forest officer and a detective who join hands to save the wildlife. This is one of the best of Shani Mahadevappa's films.

5. Jayasimha

This movie released in 1987 and was directed by P Vasu. The plot of the movie revolves around a police officer who gets transferred to another village. Here, too, he works to stop the illegal poaching of animals. But this endangers his family even more.

6. Sathyam Shivam Sundaram

This 1987 drama film was one of the most popular movies of all times. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who is wrongly accused of murder. But his father realises the truth and tries his best to prove his son innocent.

7. Jeevana Jyothi

This movie released in 1987 and was directed by P Vasu. The plot of this movie revolves around the murder of a girl. When the body of the girl is recovered, it has alphabet Y etched on it. The plot unfolds the personal stories of the cop and the doctor involved and how they solve the case.

Image courtesy- @arunuppi1994 Instagram

