Shankar Replaced In Ram Charan Starrer Game Changer? Here's The Truth

Director S Shankar shared a new update from the set of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. With this, the director has put rumours of him being replaced in the movie to rest. Shankar shared a BTS photo from the set of the action film and said that the team was preparing for an action sequence. Ram Charan is also back on shoot after the birth of his daughter Klin Kaara.

3 things you need to know

S Shankar is directing Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer simultaneously.

Game Changer release date is not confirmed yet, but it may hit the big screens in Summer 2024.

Ram Charan has resumed the shoot of Game Changer after his paternity leave.

New director steps in for Shankar

On July 11, a picture of HIT director Sailesh Kolanu from the sets of Game Changer started doing the rounds on the internet. This irked fans, who argued why Kolanu and not Shankar was filming. It was later clarified that Kolanu was only directing with the second unit, which is very common on big films like this one. He was brought in since Shankar was busy with Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. However, with his latest tweet, the Enthiran director has put all rumours of him being replaced to rest.

(Director Shankar shared they will be shooting for action sequences with Ram Charan | Image: S Shankar/Twitter)

Sharing a picture from the set of Game Changer, Shankar confirmed that he was the captain of the ship. He said that the team were preparing to shoot a ‘riveting action sequence’. With Ram Charan back for shoot, it will be interesting to see what magic the actor-director duo will create.

Ram Charan gets back from paternity break

Ram Charan had taken a small break from work commitments ahead of his daughter Klin Kaara's birth. After his daughter's naming ceremony, the RRR star is back at work.

(Kiara Advani had earlier shared a BTS photo from the film set with Ram Charan | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani is Ram Charan's co-star in Game Changer. They have reunited for this movie after Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). Bankrolled by Dil Raju the film is expected to hit the big screens in summer 2024. The movie also stars Jayaram, Srikanth and Sunil in pivotal roles.