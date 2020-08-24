Shanthanu Bhagyaraj Receives Hundreds Of Birthday Wishes On Twitter As He Turns 34

Beloved Tamil star Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is celebrating his 34th birthday today on August 24, 2020. The actor is the son of industry veterans K. Bhagyaraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj, and he has featured in numerous hit films in the South Indian film industry. On the occasion of Shanthanu Bhagyaraj's 34th birthday, hundreds of fans took to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday. Even some celebs from the Tamil industry sent their well-wishes for the actor on Twitter.

Birthday wishes flood Shanthanu Bhagyaraj's Twitter feed as he turns 34 years old

Happy birthday! @imKBRshanthnu bro 🎉🎊May your day be filled with lots of love and happiness.have a wonderful year ahead 🙌 — 𝐒𝐀𝐌 𝐂 𝐒 (@SamCSmusic) August 24, 2020

Many Many More Happy Returns of the day @imKBRshanthnu bro & Heartiest Wishes for Great Success in Your Carrier with Happy and Healthy Life Ever 💐💐💐💐💐💐 — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) August 24, 2020

@imKBRshanthnu Wish you dance more and continue to entertain us through all your talents along with @KikiVijay Belated happy anniversary wishes and

happy happy birthday pa. 🎂🎉🎈 love and happiness always. — vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) August 24, 2020

Many happy returns of the day @imKBRshanthnu bro. Wishes for a glorious year ❤️ — Sean Roldan (@RSeanRoldan) August 24, 2020

Happy birthday Young Talented Actor @imKBRshanthnu Wishing You Huge Success For Ur Upcoming Movies

God Bless 💐💐#HBDShanthnu#HappyBirthdayShanthnu pic.twitter.com/P8upukl9XQ — Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) August 24, 2020

Above are just some of the birthday wishes that Shanthanu Bhagyaraj got from his fans as well as his colleagues in the Tamil film industry. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj became a household name in south India after he featured in hit films like Siddu +2, Kandaen, Aayiram Vilakku, Ammavin Kaipesi, Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, Vaaimai, Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga, and Mupparimanam. The actor will next be seen in Master, which is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year.

Master stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Moreover, the movie also stars superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will play a prominent supporting role in the upcoming film. Malavika Mohanan will feature as the female lead and Master is directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Besides Master, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is also set to feature in the upcoming Tamil anthology movie Kasada Thapara. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will play a lead role in the movie alongside Harish Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan, and Venkat Prabhu. Kasada Thapara is directed by Chimbu Deven.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj started his acting career all the way back in 1998 when he featured as a child actor in his father's movie Vettiya Madichu Kattu. He then made his debut as a lead actor in Kala Prabhu's 2008 film Sakkarakatti. The young actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 movie Vaanam Kottattum.

The movie was directed by Dhana Sekaran and released on February 07, 2020. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj played a supporting role in the film while Sarathkumar and Raadhika Sarathkumar played the lead roles. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will also be seen in the upcoming movie Raavana Koottam.

