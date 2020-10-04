Sharayu Date Penned An Emotional Note For Her Late Grandfather; Read What It Was

Sharayu Date is a Marathi language playback singer. She has gained a lot of popularity at a young age because of her melodious voice. The singer, who hails from Maharashtra's Pune recently posted an emotional note on her Instagram handle dedicated to her grandfather.

Also read | Apart From Movies, Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi Has Been A Part Of THESE Reality Shows

Take a look what Sharayu wrote for her grandfather

Sharayu Date took to Instagram to post an emotional note for her late grandfather. She has wished her grandfather a happy birthday in the post. Sharayu Date has said that her grandfather was her biggest fan and she promises to make him proud. ‘My grandfather claimed to be my biggest fan. He watched all my videos so many times that he even knew the comments by heart. Although he wasn’t that good a singer, ironically he shares his birthday with Lata Mangeshkar didi😊 @anjalidate @mukul.date’, her post said.

Also read | 'Dhoomdhadaka' Marathi Movie Cast: Ashok Saraf, Mahesh Kothare Play Key Characters

Through the post, it is evident that Sharayu Date dearly misses her grandfather. ‘Dearest आबा, happy birthday! I wish I could do something to go back and make it right. I wish things had happened differently and you didn’t have to leave us. Even as I write this, I can’t believe that you’re not with us anymore. A part of me still waits for your call after you see me on tv or hear my songs and give me a detailed review. I can’t imagine going to Nagpur and not see you there standing at the door with a big smile. Miss you Aaba.. everyday.. I know you’re looking at us from above with that big broad smile on your face. I promise I’ll keep making you proud! -- तुमची कमळी’, the caption to the post read.

Also read | Subodh Bhave To Feature In New Marathi Serial 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila'; Drops First Look

Sharayu Date currently is a participant of the singing reality show The Voice 2. She is a part of Salim Merchant’s team on the show. In the show, she has said that she aims to become a multi-lingual playback singer.

Sharayu Date had also been a part of a programme titled Sur Nava Dhyas Nava that aired on Colors Marathi channel. She has also sung many songs in Marathi movies. Sharayu Date's songs are massively loved her fans. Some of her famous songs are Chahool Aanto, Ranga Maliyela, which has received 4.3 million views on YouTube and Machva Jhultay Go, which has 14 million views on YouTube.

Promo image courtesy- @sharayudate Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.