Sharmiela Mandre, Some Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Isolation

Kanada actor and producer Sharmiela Mandre, who was last seen on the big screen in Mass Leader revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared that she and her family tested for the virus after they got mild symptoms. Sharmiela Mandre shared this news through her Twitter account.

Sharmiela Mandre tests positive for COVID-19

Hi everybody ,

Me and a few of my family members have been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to be in home isolation . I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s advice . 🙏 — Sharmiela Mandre (@sharmilamandre) September 3, 2020

Also Read: 'Wakaalat From Home' To Bring Back 'Permanent Roommates' Pair Sumeet Vyas And Nidhi Singh

Actor Sharmiela Mandre and her family have quarantined themselves at home and are undergoing treatment for COVID-19. She tweeted that she is going through a prescribed treatment as per the doctor’s advice. The actor also shared her reports on her social media account. On her Instagram account, the actor wrote that she never expected to test positive for COVID-19, but is ready to fight it with full strength.

The actor had been spending her time in quarantine with her family. She shared about her daily activities through an Instagram post. She wrote that during the lockdown, she had been cooking, working from home, working out, reading, watching films and also eating healthy.

Also Read: Popular Father-son Duo In South Industry Who Are Ruling As Commercial Heroes

Earlier in April, Sharmeila Mandre and her friend sustained injuries after a car crash in Bengaluru. The two friends went for a joy ride during wee hours on Saturday. While Sharmeila Mandre suffered a hairline fracture, her friend got a fracture in his arm. The two left the car at the spot and went to the hospital nearby.

Also Read: COVID-19: China Reports Eight New Cases, Total Cases Surpass 89,000

Sharmiela Mandre made her acting debut in 2007, with a Kannada film Sajni. The actor appeared in several other popular films like Navagraha, Swayamvara, Mirattal and Kevvu Kekka. After appearing in several films, the actor turned producer with a Tamil film Evanukku Engeyo Matcham Irukku. The film was a remake of the Telugu comedy film Guntur Talkies.

Two of the Sharmiela Mandre-produced Tamil films Sandakari and Naanum Single Thaan are yet to be released. Sharmiela Mandre will also be seen in two Kannada films Mysore Masala: The UFO Incident and Gaalipata 2.

Also Read: COVID-19: Cumulative Tests For Detection Surge To 4,55,09,380

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.