Sharwanand Gets Engaged; Parents-to-be Ram Charan & Upasana Pose With The Couple

'Oke Oka Jeevitham' actor Sharwanand recently got engaged. The actor shared a set of pictures from his engagement ceremony on his Twitter handle. Sharing the pictures, Sharwanand revealed his fiance's name and said, "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings."

The Telugu actor's engagement was attended by 'RRR' star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are expecting their first child. The pictures of the actors from the engagement ceremony are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen twinning in pink, while Sharwanand and his fiance Rakshita sported beautiful off-white ethnic wear.

Meet my special one, Rakshita ❤️



Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings 😍 pic.twitter.com/P4uRNzQOLO — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) January 26, 2023

More about Sharwanand's finance

According to reports, Rakshitha Reddy is the daughter of High Court lawyer Madhusudhan Reddy. Politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy is reportedly her grandfather. The couple will be tying the knot some time this year.

On the work front, Sharwanand was last seen in the Telugu film 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', co-starring Amala Akkineni and Ritu Varma. The film, directed by Shree Karthick, was simultaneously shot in Tamil and titled 'Kanam'.