Sharwanand, Rakshita Reddy Kickstart Wedding Festivities In Jaipur With Haldi Ceremony

Telugu actor Sharwanand is all set to tie the knot with fiance Rakshita Reddy. The couple kick started their wedding festivities with the Haldi ceremony in Jaipur. The couple announced their engagement in January earlier this year. The couple will reportedly have a summer wedding in a few days time.

Sharwanand's haldi ceremony

A snippet from actor Sharwanand's haldi ceremony in Jaipur has been doing the rounds of the internet. The festivities appear to be going on in full swing as the actor could be seen thoroughly enjoying himself. The video shows Sharwanand dressed in simple white traditional attire with his face and hands completely covered in haldi. The video showed a haldi-covered Sharwanand approaching the rest of his family members to smear haldi on them. The video then proceeded to show some of his friends playfully throwing him into the pool with a friend or two also jumping in themselves.

Sharwanand's fiance



The actor had announced his engagement to his fans and followers with a social media post showing him alongside his fiance Rakshita Reddy. He supplemented the news with another picture of the two paired with the caption, "I found the one for me". Sharwanand's fiance Rakhsita does not belong to the film industry. She is from a tech background and is currently based in the United States. She is also the granddaughter of politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. The engagement was a massive event with Sharwanand and Rakshita exchanging rings in front of several eminent names from the industry. Among those in attendance were the likes of Ram Charan and wife Upasana, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni, Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth among others.

On the professional front

Sharwanand was seen in Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu followed by Oke Oka Jeevitham and Kanam both of which were bilingual. He is currently filming for Sharwa 35. Sharwa 35, is being directed by Sriram Adittya.