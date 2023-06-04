Sharwanand Ties Knot With Rakshita Reddy, First Photos Of Couple As Husband-wife Out

Telugu actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are now married. They tied the knot on June 3 in a lavish ceremony. The couple got married at Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Following their wedding, the first photos of the couple are out. The photos show the couple complementing each other in colour-coordinated outfits. Sharwanand opted for an elegant ivory sherwani with intricate detailing, perfectly paired with a matching turban. Rakshita, on the other hand, wore an ivory bridal lehenga adorned with delicate embroidery and embellishments. Her bridal look was enhanced by exquisite jewellery and a traditional bridal veil. The couple's radiant smiles and affectionate moments captured in the pictures truly depicted their happiness on this special day.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen covered in rose petals. The second photo was from their wedding stage. They are seen posing in front of a picturesque view. In another photo, Sharwanand and Rakshita posed for the camera in different traditional ensembles. While Rakshita opted for a floral embellished lehenga paired with a golden net dupatta, the actor sported a golden sherwani teamed with beige pants. Take a look at their photos.

A Celebration Surrounded by Loved Ones

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding was a grand star-studded affair filled with love and blessings from their near and dear ones. Notable personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and producer Vamsi, were among the guests who attended the grand celebration. The presence of such distinguished individuals added a touch of glamour and warmth to the auspicious occasion.