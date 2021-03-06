Sharwanand's New Look From Upcoming 'Maha Samudram' Unveiled On Actor's 37th Birthday

Sharwanand revealed the first look of his character in his highly anticipated movie Maha Samudram. On Sharwanand's birthday, the team of Maha Samudram treated his fans with the new look of the 37-year-old actor from his upcoming movie. Fans shared positive responses to the actor's new look and poured in wishes on the actor's birthday.

'Tale of immeasurable love'

Sharwanand took to his Instagram to unveil a new look of his character in Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram. Sharing the image with his fans, the actor wrote 'From our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove' in the caption. In the poster, Sharwanand can be seen holding an axe dripping with blood in his hand as he stands on a beach in a cold stance. From the look of the poster, the character played by Sharwanand appears to be strong and cold as he stares off in the distance.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the female lead in Sharwanand's new movie took to Twitter to wish the Jaanu actor by writing 'have a great year'. She also shared the new look of Maha Samudram. Siddharth who will be making his comeback in the movie tweeted 'Check out the fierce first look of birthday boy' while sharing the same poster. He wished Sharwanand a great year ahead in his Twitter post.

Happy birthday Sharwa... have a super year! @ImSharwanand



From our tale of #ImmeasurableLove



Unveiling the fierce first look of @ImSharwanand from #MahaSamudram ðŸŒŠhttps://t.co/4Z7YJsJTzo pic.twitter.com/5rgQjaoBy9 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) March 6, 2021

Check out this fierce first look of Birthday Boy @ImSharwanand from our #Mahasamudram ðŸŒŠ



Have the best year brother. You're going to ace it. Full power! ðŸŒŸ@aditiraohydari @DirAjayBhupathi pic.twitter.com/c1WGXdmLBf — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 6, 2021

Fans react to Sharwanand's new movie look

Fans appeared excited and happy as they flooded the comment section with wishes for Sharwanand's birthday. Several fans complimented the actor on his look in the movie and many praised the poster of the movie. One fan wrote 'Super awesome' while another chimed in writing 'super poster' under the post.

Pic Credit: Sharwanand Instagram.

Maha Samudram release date

Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, and Siddharth and directed by Ajay Bhupathi is a romantic thriller movie. The bilingual movie will be released worldwide on August 19, 2021. The main lead of the movie, Sharwanand had taken to his Twitter account to share Maha Samudram release date by writing 'our sail in theatres begins this 19th August'. Check out his tweet-

