Shehnaaz Gill kicks off shooting for Diljit-starrer 'Honsla Rakh'; fans 'eagerly waiting'

Shehnaaz Gill became a talked-about celebrity in the Hindi entertainment industry after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. After some music videos in Hindi, the actor is all set to return to the platform that made her famous, the Punjabi film industry, with the movie Honsla Rakh. She recently kicked off the shooting of the movie also starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz Gill starts Honsla Rakh shooting

Shehnaaz made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo where she was seen posing with the members of the team. They were held the clapboard of the movie, which had the name of the movie in Punjabi.

Netizens expressed their excitement for the movie, commenting 'eagerly waiting', 'congratulations' and more.

The other members of the cast like Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa too posed in a similar manner. Among the other members of the cast include child actor Shinda Grewal.

The first look poster had featured an animated version of Diljit’s character with a baby on his back. He is also one of the producers of the movie, while the movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Sardon.

Honsla Rakh is gearing up for release on October 15 this year, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Shehnaaz Gill on the professional front

Shehnaaz Gill has previously done films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka and this will be her return to Punjabi. She has also been in the news for her alleged relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, he had clarified that they were not married as reports of their wedding had surfaced. This is after featured in two music videos together, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. She also featured in the song Fly alongside Badshah recently,

