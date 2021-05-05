Shehnaaz Gill Shares Poster Of Her Brother Shebaaz Badesha's Upcoming Song

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 05, 2021, to share the first look poster of her brother Shebaaz Badesha's upcoming song titled Little Star. Along with the poster image, Shehnaaz also penned a note revealing details about the upcoming song. On seeing this post, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared the poster of her brother’s upcoming song. In the poster, Giorgia Andriani strikes a stunning pose and is seen pulling Shebaaz by his chain closer towards her. Giorgia donned a white co-ord set along with an orange printed jacket, while Shehbaaz sported an all-white outfit and completed the look with a pink metallic jacket. The post also showcases the title track in bold along with the credits of the respective people who worked on it.

Along with the post, Shehnaaz penned a note talking about the song. She wrote, “Here’s the poster of upcoming song ðŸŽ¶ #littlestar @badeshashehbaz @giorgia.andriani22”. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's brother's poster below.

As soon as Shehnaaz shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to laud the actor, while some went all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Congrats for new song”. Another user wrote, “Producer shehnaaz kaur gill”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the song

The upcoming song, Little Star, is all set to be produced by Shehnaaz Gill herself. The song is being penned by Monty Hunter and crooned by Shehbaz Badesha and Naina. The music video is helmed by Mayank Gupta and Himank Goyal. The much-awaited music video will be released on May 10, 2021. And it appears that her brother Shehbaz is also taking one step at a time to recognise his dreams. Shehbaz will also begin work on a Punjabi film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge following the release of the album.

Shehnaaz Gill recently posted an Instagram video of herself dressed in traditional Indian attire. In the video, the actress can be seen posing for the camera in selfie mode, playing with her outfit's 'dupatta,' and smiling, while the song Nazar Na Lag Jaaye plays in the background. She can be seen donning a black printed kurta which seems to be part of a set, as she can be seen flaunting a black printed matching dupatta along with it. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's latest reel below.

IMAGE: Shebaaz Badesha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.