Shehnaaz Gill's New Movie To Ammy Virk's Song; Here's What Punjabi Celebs Did This Weekend

Punjabi celebrities have been keeping quite busy this weekend with their work and upcoming projects. Some celebrities slayed in new photos and videos on social media while others wrapped up shoots or began new ones. From Shehnaaz Gill's new movie to Ammy Virk's new song, here's what Punjabi celebs have been up to this weekend -

Weekend round-up for Punjabi celebs

Gippy Grewal launches new film 'Shava ni Girdhari Lal'

Indian actor, singer and film director, Gippy Grewal recently announced the launching of the shoot for the Punjabi film, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. The film will feature Neeru Bajwa and Himanshi Khurana in lead roles. Gippy shared a post on his social media with a long caption asking God to give his blessings as he's about to start directing his new film. Himanshi Khurana also shared a photo of herself holding a clapperboard from the sets of the film. Take a look at the posts below.

Nimrat Khaira shares a video of doing the 'hairflip'

Indian singer and actress Nimrat Khaira recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. In the video, Nimrat can be seen doing a perfect hairflip and smiling for the camera. Nimrat shared the post with the caption, "Naam sundeya hi muskura te tuci dine e o ..." which when loosely translated means, "You smile at the mention of my name anyway". Take a look below.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill wrap up shooting for 'Honsla Rakh'

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram recently featured his co-stars from his upcoming film as they wrapped up shooting for it. The film is set to feature actors Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. Diljit and Shehnaaz Gill's new movie is called Honsla Rakh. Both actors shared posts on their respective social media handles as they wrapped up filming. Take a look below.

Sonam Bajwa slays in new photos from a photoshoot

Sonam Bajwa recently shared photos from a photoshoot she seemingly conducted herself. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a white crop top along with casual blue jeans. Sonam shared the post with the caption, "She is sensitive. She doesn't see the world as it is. She is somewhere up in the clouds". Take a look below.

Himanshi Khurana shares a photo of herself in the middle of a crowd

Indian actress Himanshi Khurana recently shared a photo of herself from the middle of a crowd. The actress can be seen surrounded by fans and reporters as she poses for the camera. The actress shared the photo with a beautiful shayari about being in a crowd. Take a look at her post below.

Ammy Virk releases music video for Khabbi Seat

Indian singer Ammy Virk recently released the music video for his new song Khabbi Seat. Ammy Virk's new song features Ammy along with Sweetaj Brar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Happy Raikoti while Mix Singh has given the music. The music was released on April 5, 2021. Take a look below.

Honey Singh celebrates parents' 39th anniversary

Indian singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently shared a few photos of himself with his family from a restaurant. The singer can be seen celebrating his parents' 39th wedding anniversary as he shared the post with the caption, "Celebrating 39th wedding anniversary of mom dad @umeshsharma31 @bhupinder8114 @sarabjit.singh.3781". Take a look at Honey Singh's celebrations below.

