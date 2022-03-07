'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan Marks Schedule Wrap By Sharing BTS Pic With Co-star Kriti Sanon

Currently busy with the filming of his upcoming highly anticipated film Shehzada with co-star Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan is sharing updates of the filming with his fans on social media. Known for taking up entertaining roles, the actor recently impressed the fans with his portrayal of a serious and tenacious journalist, Arjun Pathak, in the thriller film Dhamaka which emerged as a blockbuster on Netflix. He is also known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dhamaka, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more.

With Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon providing fun updates for fans ahead of the film's release, netizens are eager to witness the refreshing chemistry of Kriti Sanon. Take a look at the new picture added in the gallery of Shehzada BTS pictures.

Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan shares BTS pic with Kriti Sanon

Taking to his Instagram, the 31-year-old actor shared a picture with Mimi actor Kriti Sanon to mark the wrap of another schedule of Shehzada. In the picture, both the actors appeared cheerful as they clicked the selfie together. Aaryan shared the picture with the caption, ''Ek aur schedule wrap hua#Shehzada 👑''

This is not the first time that the actor has provided a sneak peek into his chemistry with Sanon from the sets of the upcoming film as earlier, he marked three years of the romantic comedy film Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon with an endearing caption that read, ''आपके Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai ❤️3 yrs of #LukaChuppi 🤫 ❤️celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada''

In another picture, both the actors sported black glasses while holding a grumpy expression. Aaryan captioned the post by writing, ''Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai !!#Shehzada 👑''

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is set to release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee and more. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.