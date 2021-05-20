'She's In Dire Straits': Raj & DK Urge Fans To Donate For Telugu Star Pavala Shyamala

Creative duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK recently took to Twitter and asked their followers to support veteran Telugu star Pavala Shyamala, who is currently in financial distress. The Family Man series creators shared the link to a fundraiser for Shyamala, and expressed their sincere concerns towards the actress whom they wrote is in "dire straits" and needs help. The duo wrote, ‘We urge our friends and colleagues to contribute to support her.’

Shyamala started her acting career in Telugu cinema with the 1984 movie "Challenge". Over the years, she featured in supporting roles in hits like "Khadgam", "Andhrawala", "Baba Lodge", and "Golimar". According to the fundraiser milaap.org, the actress is struggling to fulfill even the basic needs. The pandemic unfortunately has pushed her to seek help outside. Shyamala, who has made a reputation for herself by starring in tremendous movies like Khadgam, Andhrawala, Baba Lodge, and Golimar, is in a dire state facing extreme financial difficulties and affected by sickness. She has a daughter who is bedridden and unwell too. Her daughter is suffering from TB. To tend to her illness, she also had to sell her awards and trophies for money.

We appeal to you to support a veteran Telugu actress, Pavala Shyamala. She's in dire straits, going through extreme financial difficulties, & seeking help. We are doing our bit.. We urge our friends and colleagues to contribute to support her. Thank you!https://t.co/r9gYJrr9A5 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) May 19, 2021



The fundraiser is aimed to support the family during these difficult times. This initiative is to provide immediate financial aid for her survival and medical expenses. The money would help her to cover her daughter's medical expenses and to undertake the surgery herself. The fundraiser, which aims to raise Rs 5 lakh, has managed to collect 2 lakh till now. With the generous donations by all, the fundraiser plans to collect the amount so that it can benefit the family of the senior actress and her family in these uncertain times.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker duo Raj & DK are basking in the success of The Family Man 2 trailer which was released on May 19 and garnered a whopping 5 million views in just 5 hours and trended on number 1 on YouTube. The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur. The show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 4.



