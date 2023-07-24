Shikhar Dhawan Dances To Naa Ready From Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Leo | Watch

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is releasing in theatres on October 19. The first song from the film titled Naa Ready was unveiled on June 22. The massy track hit a chord with the audience and immediately went viral on social media. It led to fans sharing their own videos dancing to the song. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also joined the trend by sharing a dance video on social media.

2 things you need to know

Naa Ready is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and actor Vijay himself.

The song is penned by Vishnu Edavan.

Shikhar Dhawan grooves to Naa Ready

Shikhar took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of himself shaking a leg to Naa Ready from Leo. The cricketer was seen trying his best to match his steps to the original choreography of the song. In the caption, he wrote, “‘Naa Ready Dha Varava’ got me hooked.”

Leo marks Tamil debut of Sanjay Dutt

Leo, formerly known as Thalapathy 67, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will mark the reunion of actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for the fifth time. The actors have previously worked together in blockbusters like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Leo’s additional star cast includes Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Menon. The film will also mark the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

Backed by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Leo will see the dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj working together for the second time, they previously collaborated for the 2021 film Master. Meanwhile, Vijay will soon be turning his attention to Thalapathy 68, his film with Venkat Prabhu. It has also been reported that he may take a break from films after his 68th project and enter politics.