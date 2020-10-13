Shikkari Shambhu Shooting Location Details For Fans Who Admired The Premise Of The Film

Shikkari Shambhu is the classic tale of a hunter and his friends looking out for an animal who has escaped and is on the prowl. The movie is comedic in nature and has few moments of intense drama as well. The film keeps the viewer immersed in the story due to the amazing screenplay and visual narrative. The jungle in Shikkari Shambhu film was something unique due to its lush green appearance. Viewers were led to believe that they were on the journey with the protagonist into the deep forests of the village set up in the film.

Shikkari Shambhu shooting location and other trivia

Also Read | 'He's So Cute' From 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Shooting Location Details Revealed

Where was the shooting of Shikkari Shambhu completed?

One of the best parts of the film was the location that it had selected. Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences, the film managed to do justice to the script when it came to the location aspect. Thus, audiences wondered as to where the cast completed the shoots of the forest sequences, which amount to a huge portion in the film. Thus, according to Cinema Express, the movie had been shot in the forest in and around Bhoothathankettu. The place was utilised in a number of sequences to create a vivid and believable atmosphere for the characters.

Also Read | The Nun Shooting Locations: Know About Where This Conjuring Installment Was Shot

Also Read | Where Is 'Murder She Baked' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Movie

However, the film did not use all the real-life locations that the forest and the neighbouring area provided. As per the portal, while a majority of the shots were from the Bhoothathankettu forest, a number of shots were done through CGI as well. Due to the requirements of the film's certain scenes and sequences, makers had to resort to digital enhancement and alteration. This led to the CGI team making a few changes in the location and adding certain VFX elements to the overall location they were in.

Also Read | Where Was 'The Proposal' Filmed? Know Details About The Shoot Locations Of The Romcom

The film, however, does a good job in creating a believable set and thus makes one be a part of the whole journey. The film also came with an unexpected twist towards the end which the audience did not expect. Thus, the movie left a lasting impact on audiences and Shikkari Shambhu was looked upon as a good film overall, according to the portal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.