Shine Thomas Chacko Joins Cast Of Vijay's Much-awaited Film 'Thalapathy 65'

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Thalapathy 65 has been making headlines ever since its inception. Now, yet another actor has been added to the star cast of the film i.e. Shine Thomas Chacko. A poster with the actor’s picture was shared online and it is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving an intense look and wore a knitted sweatshirt along with a curly hairdo and a beard. One can also notice the buildings, train tracks, birds and more in a faded effect. The post also added a caption that read, “Malayalam actor #ShineTomChacko onboard #Thalapathay65”. Take a look at the post.

Thalapathy Vijay, the Master actor, is getting ready to begin filming for Thalapathy 65. The film, which is currently in pre-production, will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. According to Pinkvilla, the filming will take place in Russia over the summer. The entertainment portal also stated that the film will be released in theatres around Pongal in January 2022.

Anirudh Ravichander has been hired as the film's music composer. Other actors in the film include Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain, though the production house has yet to confirm this. Fans have already started trending the hashtag Thalapathy 65 since the news broke.

The hashtag #Thalapathy65 recently trended on Twitter following the announcement of its pooja ceremony. Excited fans of the actor shared the ceremony's most recent photos on social media, as well as complemented the actor on his new look for the film. Pooja Hegde's Instagram story about the pooja ceremony featured the entire film crew posing together.

About Shine Thomas Chacko

Actor Shine Thomas Chacko is known for his roles in films such as Unda, Tiyaan, My Santa, Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha, Unda, Mask, and many more. The actor was last seen in Shaji Azeez’s thriller film titled Wolf. The film starred Arjun Asokan, Samyuktha Menon and Irshad in lead roles. Chacko has many upcoming movies in his kitty and will next be seen in Manu Warrier’s Kuruthi starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, and Nalsen K. Gafoor in lead roles. The movie is all set to release on May 13, 2021.

