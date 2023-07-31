Shiva Rajkumar Joins Kaavaalaa Trend, Pulls Off Tamannaah's Dance Moves | Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia's peppy song from the film Jailer has become a rage on the internet owing to its catchy beats. Several fans and celebrities have posted videos grooving to the song and joined the viral trend. Now, another star has boarded the wagon. Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a key role in Jailer, recently groved to its beats.

3 things you need to know

Kaavaalaa, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released by the makers on July 6.

It was the first single from the movie.

Shiva Rajkumar joined the viral trend and received praise from his fans.

Shiva Rajkumar grooves to Kaavaalaa, heaps praise for Anirudh Ravichander

An interview of Shiva Rajkumar with a regional house has been going viral on the internet wherein he was asked about his favourite song. Rather than just giving a simple answer to the question, Shiva began to sing a few verses of Kaavaalaa. The anchor further asked him to groove to the song and show some of the steps.

Initially, the actor looked hesitant but he performed the song with a huge smile on his face. He further praised Tamannaah Bhatia and claimed that only she can perform like this on this track. He also talked about music composer Anirudh Ravichander and mentioned that he will become one of the best music directors in the country in the near future. He also said that the 3 musician has done a fantastic job with the songs of the film.

Shiva Rajkumar's views on Kaavaalaa song

In the same interview, Shiva Rajkumar spoke highly of Tamannaah Bhatia and her dance in the song. He further recalled talking about the song with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. He said he immediately dialed Nelson and told him that song was fantastic and will become a viral sensation.