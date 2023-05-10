Shiva Rajkumar, Wife Geetha Step Out To Cast Vote For Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Shiva Rajkumar stepped out with his wife, Geetha Rajkumar to cast their votes in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. People of Karnataka will cast their votes for the single-phase Vidhaan Sabha elections conducted in the state today (May 10). Previously, actor Rishabh Shetty also cast his vote.

An ANI video of Shiva Rajkumar with Geetha en route to the polling booth is doing rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the Jailer actor can be seen walking amid a crowd of fans. He wore a blue t-shirt with blue denim to fulfil his duty as a citizen of the state. He completed his look with sunglasses and greeted fans on the way to the voting venue.

#WATCH | Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife and Congress leader Geetha Shivarajkumar cast their votes for #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/pLq8RKCIBM — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Rishab Shetty casts his vote

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty also cast his vote in the Karnataka assembly election. He shared the pictures after casting the vote on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures, the Kantara star captioned his post (as per English translation), "We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. For building a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future of our Karnataka. Have you voted yet? #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 #VoteNow #OurRightOurVote." Soon after he made the post, fans dropped red hearts in the comments and praised the actor.

In the pictures shared by the actor, he donned a traditional look for the election day. In the first photo, Rishab Shetty displayed his inked finger as he held his voter ID card in the other hand. The actor also shared pictures of clicking selfies with fans and standing in line to wait for his turn to cast a vote. Now, Shiva Rajkumar has also cast his vote.