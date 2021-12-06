Shivarajkumar and Yash took to social media on Monday and shared a glimpse into the late Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project, which is titled Gandhada Gudi. The short teaser dives deep into the actor's adventurous spirit and is based on true events.

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was also called the Power star passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving fans in shock.

Shivarajkumar and Yash share a glimpse of Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project

The late Kannada star's dream project was called Gandhada Gudi and the short clip shared on social media is all about the beauty of nature. The teaser sees Puneeth Rajkumar and wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS explore the wilderness together. Yash took to Twitter on Monday and recalled the time when Puneeth Rajkumar spoke to him about this project. He mentioned that Puneeth's enthusiasm and passion for the film showed that it was extremely close to his heart. The caption read, "I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise."

I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise.https://t.co/r1580plnot pic.twitter.com/6FnR3L4E7G — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 6, 2021

Watch the teaser here-

The actor was a much-loved celebrity in the Kannada film industry and in the film fraternity as a whole. He was respected and loved by fans and fellow actors alike and his death was mourned by millions. Puneeth was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. He was in the intensive care unit at Vikram hospital, which released an official statement announcing the actor's demise. Apart from fans and colleagues, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called it a 'personal loss.' Several celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Abhishek Bachchan, Indrajit Lankesh, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and many more expressed their sadness about the situation and mourned his loss through social media. The Kannada actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios. His mortal remains were laid beside his parents'. His mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for two days, and over 10 Lakh individuals paid respects to the late star.

Image: Twitter/@TheNameIsYash, Facebook/@Puneeth Rajkumar