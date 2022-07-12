Shivarajkumar's Birthday: Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Unveil Poster Of Actor's Next Venture '45'

Seasoned Kannada actor Shivarajkumar will be collaborating with music director Arjun Janya, who's all set to make his directorial debut with the pan-India film titled 45. The title poster of the project was unveiled on Shivarajkumar's birthday today, July 12, by stalwarts like Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan. The project is reportedly in its pre-production stage and will go on floors very soon. It is being bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy.

Shivarajkumar's upcoming pan-India project titled 45

Shivarajkumar's industry colleagues unveiled the posters in different languages, with Nagarjuna wishing the former 'health and happiness' on his birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran also sent him heartfelt birthday wishes, while calling the title and poster of 45 'amazing'. Take a look.

Dear Shivanna welcome to the super 60’s🔥

May you be blessed with health & happiness always💐

Delighted to launch the title poster of your film “45”



All the very best to : @nimmashivanna @arjunjanyamusic @rameshreddy@surajproduction and the entire team.#HappyBirthdayShivanna pic.twitter.com/I6AbBTAvcc — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 12, 2022

A very Happy Birthday to our beloved Dr.Shivaraj Kumar Anna! 🤗❤️



I am very excited to digitally launch the title poster of “45”



Title and poster looks just amazing !

Wishing all the best to : @nimmashivanna @arjunjanyamusic @rameshreddy @surajproduction & to the team of “45” pic.twitter.com/9hrjnl3rQO — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 12, 2022

According to reports, Shivarajkumar will not be celebrating his 60th birthday today due to the passing away of his brother and superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. This year would mark Shivarajkumar's first birthday without Puneeth, and therefore, he doesn't want to hold any celebration.

More on Shivarajkumar's work front

Shivarajkumar has a slew of films lined up for the year, including his 125th project Vedha, which is being helmed by A Harsha. He also has Sachin Ravi's yet-to-be-titled project as well as Srini's heist thriller titled Ghost. Shivarajkumar was last seen in Vijay Milton's Bairagee, which hit theatres on July 1, 2022. it also starred Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Anjali among others.

