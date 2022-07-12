Last Updated:

Shivarajkumar's Birthday: Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Unveil Poster Of Actor's Next Venture '45'

The title poster of Shivarajkumar's upcoming pan-India movie '45' was unveiled today by stalwarts like Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan.

Shivarajkumar, 45 movie

Prithviraj Sukumaran


Seasoned Kannada actor Shivarajkumar will be collaborating with music director Arjun Janya, who's all set to make his directorial debut with the pan-India film titled 45. The title poster of the project was unveiled on Shivarajkumar's birthday today, July 12, by stalwarts like Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan. The project is reportedly in its pre-production stage and will go on floors very soon. It is being bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy. 

Shivarajkumar's upcoming pan-India project titled 45

Shivarajkumar's industry colleagues unveiled the posters in different languages, with Nagarjuna wishing the former 'health and happiness' on his birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran also sent him heartfelt birthday wishes, while calling the title and poster of 45 'amazing'. Take a look.

According to reports, Shivarajkumar will not be celebrating his 60th birthday today due to the passing away of his brother and superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. This year would mark Shivarajkumar's first birthday without Puneeth, and therefore, he doesn't want to hold any celebration. 

More on Shivarajkumar's work front 

 Shivarajkumar has a slew of films lined up for the year, including his 125th project Vedha, which is being helmed by A Harsha. He also has Sachin Ravi's yet-to-be-titled project as well as Srini's heist thriller titled Ghost. Shivarajkumar was last seen in Vijay Milton's Bairagee, which hit theatres on July 1, 2022. it also starred Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Anjali among others. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NIMMASHIVARAJUMAR/ TWITTER/ @IAMNAGARJUNA)

