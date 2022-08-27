Shocking CCTV Of The Moment Sonali Phogat Was Allegedly Force-fed Drugs ACCESSED

A shocking video accessed by Republic TV shows the moment when Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader late Sonali Phogat was seemingly force-fed drugs at Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Goa's Anjuna.

As per the clip, accused Sudhir Sagwan is seen forcing Phogat to consume a drink while they are dancing together.

Goa police have arrested two aides - Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh - of Phogat for allegedly giving her a "noxious substance". Murder charges have also been included in the case.

Alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Goankar and Edwin Nunes, who runs Curlies restaurant, have been arrested by the police. They both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to a message sent by Goa police on Saturday, more drugs have been recovered from the restroom of the restaurant. The Arjuna Police station has registered a case under sections 22(b), 29 and 25 of the NDPS ACT 1985 after finding 2.20 grams of "Methamphetamine" concealed in the ladies toilet of Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Anjuna.

Sudhir Sagwan had allegedly concealed the drugs while Sukhwinder Singh had procured it on August 22 from a drug peddler Goankar, police said.

'Sudhir administered drugs to deceased,' says police

"The peddler provided drugs to Sudhir which was administered to the deceased. The case has been registered against the premises of Shack and we recovered a small among of drugs from the toilet. Since he (Nunes) is the caretaker or manager of the resort, it is his responsibility that his premises are not used for illegal purposes. Both have been taken into custody," Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said.

Phogat was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital on August 23 morning from her hotel. Police have also said that the reason behind the alleged murder of the 46-year-old social media star could be "economic interest". The two arrested accused, Sudhir and Sukhwinder, have been sent to 10 days of police custody.