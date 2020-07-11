Shraddha Srinath Asks Fans If Female Actors' Desirability 'goes Down After Marriage'

Shraddha Srinath, last seen in Ravikanth Perepu's Krishna And His Leela, recently asked her fans important question. She asked them, "Does an actress’ demand/desirability really go down after marriage?" (sic). Shraddha Srinath added, "Not a superstar; a regular, mainstream lead actress. I want to hear it from you guys. Please discuss." (sic)

In the comment section of the post, Shraddha Srinath revealed that one of her friends, who is getting married soon, was asked by a co-worker whether she would continue working in films after marriage. This appalled her, said the actor in the comment. She added that she wanted an answer from her fans to the above-mentioned question.

Check out Shraddha Srinath's post:

The social media post shared on Thursday, July 9 has attracted a barrage of comments from social media users. While some agreed that a female actor's career goes on a downward slope after slop, others disagreed. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Hita Chandrashekhar, who recently got married to Kiran Srinivas opined that she many directors refrained from working with her because of her marital status. She said, "I've had directors refraining from offering me work when they got to know I was getting married." (sic)

Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath whose latest release Krishna and His Leela got great reviews from the audiences is basking in the success of the film. In an old interview with an online portal, Shraddha Srinath said it is overwhelming. She exclaimed that the Ravikanth Perepu directorial is already being hailed as an OTT blockbuster.

Shraddha Srinath's forthcoming movies

Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in Vishal starrer Chakra. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The MS Anandan will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Shraddha Srinath and Vishal starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

On the other hand, Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in Dhilip Kumar's Maara. The movie, starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, reunites the popular on-screen pair after Vikram Vedha (2015). The forthcoming movie's shooting is currently stalled due to pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Shraddha has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

