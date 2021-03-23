Shraddha Srinath Praises Genius Of Director Gowtam Tinnanuri For 'Jersey's' Recent Win

The Telugu sports drama film of 2019, Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles recently won big at the 67th National Awards 2019. The film also stars Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj and Viswant Duddumpudi in other significant roles. The film won the 'Best Feature Film award in Telugu' while editor Naveen Nooli won an award for 'Best Editing' for the same film. In celebration of this, Jersey actress Shraddha Srinath shared a tweet praising director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his genius. The actress in the tweet announced Jersey's big win at the National Awards 2019 and also expressed how proud she is of the director for the film he created. Take a look at the tweet below.

Fans react to Jersey's win

Shraddha Srinath's latest tweet announcing Jersey's big win at the National Awards prompted a number of responses from fans. Many fans of the film tweeted in response talking about how the cast and crew of the film deserved the win while praising the plot. Many fans tweeted their congratulations for the team as well. Many of Shraddha's fans tweeted calling her a fabulous actress with one fan even talking about how Shraddha too deserves a National Award and how she will get there one day. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shraddha Srinath's tweet below.

Hello fabulous actress ðŸ¤©

Fantastic fabulous career education ðŸ‘ðŸ’ªðŸ’¯ — boopathi raj (@boopath64876343) March 22, 2021

Congratulations.. Telugu cinema goes to another level — srinivas (@srinivas19vuppu) March 23, 2021

Congratulations! @ShraddhaSrinath. You & team jersey deserve this. — Sukhendu Chatterjee (@sukhenduchatt2) March 23, 2021

Well deserved award ..Congo .to entire cast & crew of Movie . — kiran goud (@kirangoud613) March 22, 2021

Loved the movie. Well deserved, congratulations to the team #Jersey. — Siva Ranjan Maharana (@sivamaharana) March 22, 2021

Shradha one day u get a national award for best actress keep going I believe u ur a best actress ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’™ — Arun Ajith (@ArunAji97097404) March 22, 2021

Congrats Sarah ðŸ˜ðŸ•º — Life Is Waiting...°áµ€áµ˜á¶œáµá´¶áµƒáµáµƒáµˆá¶¦Ë¢Ê°á´¼â¿á´¬áµ–Ê³²³Ê³áµˆ° (@Naveen_Tweetz_) March 22, 2021

Just now watched again the movie Jersey was fabulous#nameisnani#shraddhasrinadh#jersy#gowtam19 — GOPI NAYUDU (@GopiVaddemgunta) March 22, 2021

More about Jersey

The Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama film Jersey, which has the same title, is also currently awaiting its release. The upcoming film will be helmed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, and will see Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after leaving his cricketing career ten years ago. The role was played by Nani in the original film. The Hindi remake of Jersey is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Shahid also took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the entire team of the film. The Haider actor also humorously talked about the pressure he feels due to the original film winning National Awards in his caption. Kapoor shared the post with the caption, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments". Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Source: Still from Jersey