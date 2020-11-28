Shraddha Srinath Says 'Aaraattu' Would Be Big Treat For Mohanlal Fans; Speaks On 'Maara'

Kannada actor Shraddha Srinath landed in Kerala a couple of days back, to shoot for Aaraattu, her second Malayalam film after a hiatus of five years. While expressing her excitement to get back on the set, she admitted to feeling frustrated during the eight-month-long break. In a brief report of Cinema Express, Sharddha also asserted that Aaraattu would be a big treat for Mohanlal fans.

Shraddha Srinath gives a peek into Aaraattu

Interestingly, Mohanlal will be seen portraying the character of an IAS officer in the upcomer. Elaborating further, Shraddha said that director B Unnikrishnan is very clear about what kind of film this was going to be. Srinath added that as per him, the upcoming film is not something that requires a high level of thinking or anything. Coming to its plot and her character, she added that she will play her own personality. Srinath also shared that she is devoid of any masala elements. Giving a peek into her character, the actor added that she is an upright government officer, and she is looking forward to seeing the equation she will bring to the table.

On the other hand, the report also stated that Shraddha will be shooting for the film for about 15-20 days and will be delivering all her lines in Malayala. While talking about shooting amid the global pandemic, Srinath informed that director B Unnikrishnan didn't want any compromises in terms of safety. While calling her schedule a "bio-bubble", she added that the cast and crew stick to a pattern, that is shoot, go home, and repeat. She also added that because of this pattern, there is no chance of exposure to external elements.

The 30-year-old actor also addressed the report of Maara being a remake of the Malayalam film Charlie. Clearing the rumours, Shraddha said that the right word would be ‘inspired’. Srinath explained that it could be the same in spirit but different otherwise. She also clarified that there are some lovely changes made in the Tamil version while adding that she shares some similarities with her character in the film.

