Shraddha Srinath Starts Shooting For 'Aarattu', Shares How Co-star Mohanlal Made Her Day

Actor Shraddha Srinath joined the sets of her forthcoming Malayalam film Aarattu on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Shraddha Srinath shared her first conversation with her co-star Mohanlal. Shraddha wrote, "@Mohanlal sir's first words to me were, 'Welcome to the family'." (sic) She also exclaimed that Mohanlal's words made her day.

Joined the sets of 'Aaraattu' today. Met the whole team. @Mohanlal sir's first words to me were, "Welcome to the family". My day = made. — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) November 24, 2020

Shraddha Srinath back in Mollywood after five years

Shraddha Srinath, who made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Kohinoor (2015), is returning to Mollywood after five years with Aarattu. She will be essaying the role of an IAS officer in the film. Recently, Shraddha shared her excitement of signing the film online and wrote, "The first project that I will be starting work on post-lockdown, that too with a legend like Mohanlal sir, under the direction of Unnikrishnan sir along with a fantastic team. A Malayalam film after 5 years of waiting. I couldn't be happier." (sic)

Aarattu, starring Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath, is touted to be an action thriller. The movie is written by veteran screenwriter Udaykrishnan and directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film marks Udaykrishnan and Unnikrishnan's first collaboration together. Aarattu cast also includes actors like Swasika Vijay, Sheela, Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, among others in prominent roles.

Aarattu's shooting resumed in Dubai with all safety precautions in place. Shraddha Srinath recently flew to Dubai to shoot for her part. The movie is slated to hit the marquee next year.

What's next for Shraddha Srinath and Mohanlal on the work front?

Shraddha Srinath is awaiting the release of her Tamil movie Maara. The movie, starring Madhavan and Shraddha in the lead, is reported to be the official remake of the Malayalam film Charlie (2015). The film will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2020.

The movie, directed by debutant Dhilip Kumar, also features actors like Sshivada Nair, Abhirami, Maala Parvathi, among others in prominent roles. Besides the upcomer, Shraddha has an array of movies at different stages of production. She has M S Anandan's Chakra with Vishal and Regina Cassandra, Anup Bhandari's Phantom with Sudeep, and others.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Ashok Selvan, among others in pivotal roles. The film narrates the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese.

The Mohanlal starrer was initially slated to release in March 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release was pushed indefinitely. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He has Jeetu Joseph's Drishyam 2 with Meena, Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan in his kitty.

