Shrikant Moghe Passes Away At 91: Renuka Shahane And Swwapnil Joshi Pay Tributes

Film and theatre actor Shrikant Moghe passed away on March 6, 2021. On Shrikant Moghe's death, celebrities like Renuka Shahane and Swwapnil Joshi took to their social media handles to pay him a tribute. Take a look at Renuka Shahane and Swwapnil Joshi's tweets.

Also Read | Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Marathi Films From 'Umbartha' To 'Vahinichi Maya' You Must Watch

Renuka Shahane and Swwapnil Joshi pay a tribute after Shrikant Moghe's death

The veteran actor passed away in his Pune residence. Actor Renuka Shahane called him her uncle and paid her tribute in Marathi on her Twitter handle. She also shared the 'namaskar' emoji in her tweet. Swwapnil Joshi also retweeted a post made by Soumitra Pote. He shared a photo along with the note. They called him a true performer in the note. He also shared a broken heart emoji in his tweet.

श्रीकांत मोघे काका 🙏🏽🙏🏽 भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 7, 2021

Also Read | Renuka Shahane Says She Is 'super Bad' At Auditions And Always Ends Up Getting Rejected

Reactions to Renuka and Swwapnil's tweet

A Twitter user mentioned Shrikant Moghe's movies like Varyavarchi Varat, Dil Deke Dekho, Mujhe Mat Roko and Mujhe Pilao ek cup Coffee. He wrote that the actor and his work is unforgettable. Another Twitter user replied to Swwapnil's tweet saying that Shrikant's films like Dil Deke Dekho, Mujhe Mat Roko were some of the classics. He added that the comedy in the movies was fun to watch. He mentioned that the actor and writer P.L.Deshpande was a great duo and they created good content during their active years. He also complimented the veteran actor for his role in the film Sihasan. He added that they have lost a 'Kohinoor of the Marathi film industry. Take a look at these tweets here.

वाऱ्यावराची वरात. दिल देके देखो...मुझे मत रोको...मुझे पिलाहो येक् कप कोको! Unforgettable! 😥🙏🙏 — Lone Runner (@IDreamRain) March 7, 2021

खरचं दिलं देके देखो मुझे मत रोको मुझे पिल्ला ओ मधला जी मज्जा आहे ते श्रीकांत मोघे सर च करू शकतात.एक रविवारची सुट्टी मधील उगीच का ही तसच.पू ल आणि श्रीकांत मोघे यांचं रसायन छान जमले, सिंहासन मधील भूमिका खूपच छान,मराठी नाटक चित्रपट विश्वातील एक कोहिनूर गमावला.भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. — Arun Shingade (@arun_shingade) March 6, 2021

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar' Is Coming Up With Season 2; Here's A Recap Of Its Season 1

More about Shrikant Moghe

Shrikant Moghe's movies like Madhuchandra, Sinhaasan, Gammat Jammat, Umbaratha and Vasudev Balwant Phadke garnered him immense popularity. He was also seen in theatre plays such as Varyavarchi Varaat, Tuze Aahe Tujapashi, and Lekure Udand Jali. He was associated with writer P.L. Deshpande and was seen working in several plays of his. Shrikant Moghe is the father of actor Shantanu Moghe and father-in-law of actor Priya Marathe. He also had a younger brother Sudhir Moghe, a poet-lyricist who passed away in 2014.

Also Read | 'Great Conjunction' Gives Renuka Shahane Hope For 'better World'; Asha Negi, Nimrat React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.