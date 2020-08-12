'Ordinary' Fame Shritha Sivadas Returns To Mollywood With 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

Shritha Sivadas, last seen in Tamil film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, is all set to return to Malayalam film industry with debutant Shamzu Zayba's Maniyarayile Ashokan. The movie, starring Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, will mark Shritha's return to Mollywood after five years. She was last seen in Jinu Daniel's Rasputin (2015) with Vinay Forrt and Sreenath Bhasi.

Also Read | After Coronavirus Lockdown, Malayalam Film Industry To Resume Production Work

Shritha Sivadas talks about divorce and her second inning

Shritha Sivadas, who quit films soon after her marriage in 2014, talked about her divorce in a recent interview with a Malayalam daily. Shritha Sivadas said that there were irreconcilable differences between them, which led to divorce. Sivadas further added that she took an acting break because of personal reasons.

Shritha Sivdas, in her second outing, played the lead role alongside Santhanam in Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The Tamil movie turned out to be an average affair at the box-office but Shritha and Santhanam's performances were widely acclaimed. Interestingly, the Ram Bala-directorial marked Shritha Sivadas' Kollywood debut.

Also Read | Neeraj Madhav Opens Up About 'unwritten Rules Of Malayalam Film Industry'

Shrtiha Sivadas tied the knot to Dubai-based software engineer Deepak Nambiar in 2014. However, the couple parted ways within a year of their marriage due to 'unsolvable differences'.

What's next for Shritha Sivadas?

Maniyarayile Ashokan, starring Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, also features actors like Shritha Sivadas, Shine Tom Chacko, and S.V. Srikrishna Shankar in prominent roles. The film, directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba, is Dulquer Salmaan's first project under his production banner Wayfarer Films. The first song of the Malayalam movie was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Neeraj Madhav Describes The Challenges Of Being An Outsider In The Malayalam Film Industry

Besides the upcoming film, Shritha Sivadas also has Karthik Raj's Doodi. The movie, starring Shritha Sivadas in the lead, is a physiological thriller. The forthcoming movie also features actors like Manigandan, Arjun, and Sana Shalini in prominent roles. The Shritha Sivadas starrer is bankrolled under Connecting Dots Productions.

Also Read | Revisiting Nivin Pauly's Best Works As He Completes A Decade In Malayalam Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.