Shriya Saran And Husband Andrei Koscheev Go House Hunting After Relocating To Mumbai

Actor Shriya Saran, who had moved to Barcelona with her husband Andrei Koscheev after their marriage, is back to the bay, after relocating to Mumbai, India. The RRR actor took to her Instagram stories to share the exciting news on Thursday, August 19 as she uploaded a video of her and her husband in a cab after they landed in Mumbai. Her fans and followers also got a sneak peek of the actor as she scoured for a house in the city. Shriya Saran, who enjoys a massive following on Instagram of over 3 million, keeps her fans and followers entertained by sharing funny videos with her husband.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev go house hunting

The actor, who will now be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, announced her arrival to the country through her Instagram stories today. Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in March 2018, post which they moved to Barcelona. As soon as they landed in Mumbai, the celebrity took to her Instagram, where she posted a fun cab ride with her husband, captioning it, "We are back. It is good to be back (sic).”. The Sivaji actor also gave a peek of how her first day went by looking for good properties in the city. Have a look.

Recently, Andrei also uploaded a funny video wherein he can be seen pranking Shriya. In the video, Shriya can be seen walking down the stairs. When Andrei said, "Hey madam," from the side, Shriya screamed out loud and then burst out laughing. The funny video had made rounds on social media. Andrei captioned the video, "Have a good day, madam.". Here is the video.

Shriya Saran's upcoming movies

The actor will star in a cameo role for the much anticipated SS Rajamouli’s RRR opposite Ajay Devgn. The much-touted director and actor are also coming together for the second time after Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi. She will also be seen in one of the three segments of Telugu anthology film Gamanam, which would mark Sujana Rao's directorial debut. Shriya will play a de-glam role in the film, which also stars Nithya Menen, Priyanka Jawalkar, Indu Anand, Suhas and Shiva Kandukuri. Saran was also seen in a cameo role in Balakrishna's NTRs Kathanayakudu. She is now awaiting the release of her long-delayed film titled Naragasooran whose rights have recently been sold to SonyLIV.

(IMAGE- SHRIYA SARAN/ INSTAGRAM)