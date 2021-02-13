Shriya Saran Announces Release Date Of 'Gamanam'; Check Out New Poster

Shriya Saran took to Instagram and recently shared an update regarding her film Gamanam. The film is all set to release on March 19, 2021. It is directed by Sujana Rao and produced by Ramesh Karutoori. Gamanam cast also includes Siva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Suhas, and Nithya Menen.

Shriya Saran shares Gamanam release date update

Shriya Saran shared a new poster on her Instagram account in which she wrote about her film Gamanam. The film is all set to release in theatres on Shriya Saran's anniversary. She captioned the post by saying " #Gamanam is Destined to Release in Theatres on March 19th, 2021, My anniversary, Special date #ð†ðšð¦ðšð§ðšð¦ðŽð§ðŒðšð«ðœð¡ðŸðŸ—". Check out her post below:

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know about Gamanam release date. So, as soon as it was revealed, they expressed their excitement in the comments section of her post. The post has garnered over 33k likes and over a hundred comments. Check out the reactions from some of the fans and followers below:

About Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran is known for her roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. One of her most popular films remains Rajinikanth starrer 2007 blockbuster Sivaji: The Boss. She also gained a lot of acclaim for her brief but pivotal role in the 2007 Hindi film Awarapan. Besides Indian film, Shriya also ventured into Hollywood with 2008 film The Other End Of Line co-starring Jesse Metcalfe of Desperate Housewives and John Tucker Must Die (2006) fame.

She won the Amrita MatruBhumi Award for her performance in Kanthaswamy. She also nominated for the Filmfare South Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in 2015 film Manam starring Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya. She also made a special appearance in Nagararjuna starring 2016 film Oopri. Besides special appearances, her last prominent role came in the 2018 Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

Apart from Gamanam, Shriya Saran will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's historical epic RRR co-starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan.

