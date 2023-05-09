Shriya Saran Drops Cute Pictures With Daughter Radha: My Heart Goes...

Shriya Saran delighted her fans on Monday by sharing adorable pictures with her daughter Radha. Taking to Instagram, Shriya treated her followers to a series of heartwarming snapshots, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that captured the sweet moment between mother and daughter. She held Radha in her arms.

In the first picture, Shriya could be seen cuddling Radha in her arms as they posed for the camera. Radha’s face was turned away from the camera, which added an air of innocence to the photograph. Shriya’s subsequent post gave a glimpse of her full outfit, where she looked stunning in a black bralette top and a matching pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with puffed white sleeves, exuding elegance and style.

Sharing these pictures, Shriya wrote, “She says, Mama no shooting please … book mama . Let’s read and sleep. I tell her, Radha come for a picture, she says … Okie mama . Then she tells me I love you ❤️ My heart goes ❤️ With Radha, with love (sic)."

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Radha in 2020. Since then, Shriya has been sharing adorable glimpses of her time with the little one on social media, melting the hearts of her Instagram followers. Netizens love to see them steal loving moments.

Shriya Saran Work front

On the professional front, Shriya Saran will be seen in the upcoming Telugu-Hindi musical drama, Music School, where she portrays the role of a music teacher. The film, directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, features Sharman Joshi as the dance teacher. The trailer of the movie showcased the pair working with young performers, including Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua, to create a musical performance based on The Sound Of Music.

The trailer provided a glimpse into the challenges faced by music and theater teachers in nurturing performing arts among children while navigating the pressures imposed by parents, teachers and the society. As fans eagerly await the release of Music School, Shriya Saran continues to charm her audience with her on-screen presence and her heartfelt moments with her daughter, Radha. The release date of the film will be finalised soon.