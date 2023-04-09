Shriya Saran Poses With Daughter Radha In Latest Photoshoot; Fans React

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran recently shared a couple of pictures with her daughter Radha on her social media handle, creating a buzz on the Internet. In the photos, Shriya can be seen donning a Grecian draped skirt paired with a jewelled top and statement necklace. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a pink floral dress during the photoshoot.

In the first picture, the Sivaji actress carried her daughter Radha in her arms while she gave a warm smile. In the next photo, Radha can be seen clinging onto her mother's silver heels. In the third picture, fans saw a glimpse of Radha while Shriya posed for the cameras in her dewy makeup look. The actress captioned the post, "This was the best part."

As soon as Shriya Saran dropped the photos, her fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "A great actress A great women A great wife A great mother A great daughter @shriya_saran1109 mam is allrounder," while another fan commented, "Marvellous Graphics Queen Shriya. Mum and daughter goals. Lavish Work."

However, some fans also seemed concerned towards Radha's hand in the third picture. Apparently, fans saw a mark on her hand and commented, "What happened to baby left hand," and "Radha's hand is something wrong."

Shriya Saran work front

Shriya Saran was last seen in the film Drishyam 2 opposite Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and others in prominent roles. She will now be seen in the film Music School, Kabzaa, Aaata Nade Veta Nade, and Naragasooran. Her most popular films include Tagore, Sivaji: The Boss, Santhosham, and Azhagiya Tamizh Magan.

Shriya Saran rose to fame after she worked with Rajinikanth in Sivaji. Following that, she received several lead roles in high-budget movies. She made her acting debut with the 2001 film Ishtam.