Shriya Saran Shares Goofy Video Of Husband Andrei Koscheev; Watch

South Indian actor Shriya Saran took to her Instagram and shared a goofy video of her husband Andrei Koscheev. The video featured Saran's husband dancing to the old Bollywood song Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi sung by the late singer Mohammed Rafi. Take a look at the video here.

Shriya Saran shares a funny video of her husband Andrei Koscheev

The video features Shriya Saran's husband wearing a red coloured jacket showing off his funny moves to the song Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi. The original song featured Shammi Kapoor and Rajshree from the 1965 movie Janwar. The song was sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. As she shared the video, Saran wrote, "Just like that." Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018.

Shriya Saran celebrates 14 years of Sivaji: The Boss

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram to celebrate 14 years of her movie Sivaji: The Boss. The movie featured superstar Rajinikanth and was a commercial success. As the movie clocked 14 years, Saran wrote, "This will always be my most cherished memory. Wish to do many more. Thank you @shanmughamshankar for believing in me. Will always be grateful to you. You are par excellence. Superstar Rajnikanth sir for this wonderful film. For being so humble and simple yet being such a big miss your sense of humour. You are the most hard-working actor I know. Thank you A.R Rahman sir for the music I will always love. And to the wonderful crew. @manishmalhotraworld for your beautiful outfits. I miss them... @neeta_lulla for your stunning clothes. So so so sexy. Thank you. Thank you Thank you. Will always love this film."

On the work front, Shriya Saran will next be seen in the period drama action film RRR. The movie also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Saran will be playing the role of Meera in the film.

Image: Shriya Saran's Instagram

