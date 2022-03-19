On Saturday, March 19, actor Shriya Saran celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Andrei Koscheev. On the special occasion, the Singham star took to social media to share a few glimpses of her joyful moments with husband Koscheev in a series of jolly photos and videos. While doing so, Shriya also penned a heartwarming note for her husband, that's sweet and precious at the same time.

'May we always keep growing': Shriya Saran

From jovial wedding pictures to goofy selfies, Shriya Saran's anniversary post covers it all. A video from the post also sees the duo playing with their daughter as the couple enjoys a beachy vacation together. In her lengthy note, Sharan prayed for the couple to 'grow, explore learn and travel' together. The Singham fame added that she will always be grateful to meet Koscheev as they continue to live a happy life together. She wrote,

Happy anniversary @andreikoscheev grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed. May we always keep growing , exploring, learning , travelling, giving love , receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers . I will be Always grateful for my chance meeting with you. ( thanks to @dhrutidave )We are so blessed. I pray that we keep receiving god’s blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends . That we keep making memories we can cherish . That we are always each other’s support system.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev tied the knot with each other back in 2018 at the actor's Lokhandwala residence. Two years later, in October 2021, the couple took to social media to announce that they have been blessed with a baby girl, Radha.

In terms of work, Shriya Saran will next feature in the period action drama RRR, starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. The much-anticipated film is all set to hit the big screens on March 25. Apart from RRR, Sharan has Kabzaa, Tadka, Naragasooran and Drishyam 2 in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109