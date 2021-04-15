Shriya Saran Shares Wedding Throwback As She Wishes Her Husband Happy Birthday

Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koscheev is celebrating his birthday today on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The former took to her Instagram, in the early morning of Thursday and shared a throwback picture of the two from their wedding day. Have a look at the picture and what she had to say about it.

Shriya Saran takes to Instagram to wish her husband a Happy Birthday

The picture Shriya Saran shared was captured during their wedding ceremonies and the two were all giggling, as the camera caught them. Saran fondly looked Andrei and the two are looking absolutely adorable in the picture. For the caption, the actor quipped a fun message as she wished Andrei on his special day.

She wrote, “Happy birthday @andreikoscheev, May you always keep your wife happy cause she is always right. Love you ðŸ˜ always â¤”. The picture has received over 118k likes since it was shared on the photo-sharing platform. Comments under the post are flooded with love for the two by their fans and friends, who are dropping heart emojis. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev

The couple tied the knot on March 12, 2018, in an intimate ceremony, with only their close family and friends involved, The wedding took place at Saran’s Lokhandwala home, in Mumbai. The actor shares pictures from her wedding day, time and again on the platform and also pictures of the two together, as they travel around the world. Take a look at some of their pictures, here.

Shriya Saran on the work front

Saran was last seen in the movie Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu of the year 2018, which was a vigilante thriller with R. Inndrasena at the helm and Appa Rao producing it under the Baba Creations banner. She played the role of Neelima in the movie and shared screen space with Nara Rohit, Sudheer Babu and Sree Vishnu. It arrived in theatres on October 26, 2018, and received mixed reviews.

The latter also has a number of films in her kitty currently, that will release through the year 2021. She will be seen in the movies Sandakkari, Naragasooran, Tadka and Gamanam in the coming future. The star also plays a focal role in the Ram Charan & Jr. NTR starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

