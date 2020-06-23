'Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre': BTS Photos With All Cast Members Will Take You Down Memory Lane

Marathi family serial Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre is a popular show that originally aired from 2001-2003. The light-hearted sitcom began its rerun from June 15 during COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, the show's director Kedar Shinde posted heartwarming photos of behind-the-scenes 'fun moments'. Take a look.

Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre BTS photos

Kedar Shinde's photo features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Rajan Bhise enjoying a cup of tea between the shoots with him. The picture was clicked by another co-actor Reshma Naik. Kedar Shinde captioned it as "Fun moments of Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre." [sic]

Also Read: How Would 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi' Cast Look If It Was Remade In Bollywood; See Full List

Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre's plot

Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre was based on author and actor Dilip Prabhavalkar's Anudini. The storyline was based on how a middle-class Maharashtrian family deals with everyday life.

The episodes struck a chord with the audience for its simple yet relatable content. In the family of five, every family member has his or her own traits, interests and aspirations and how they work around it made for an interesting watch. Every episode features a separate issue and how the Tipre family reacts to it.

Also Read: Priya Bapat And Other Marathi Celebs Are Giving Fans Reading Goals, Check Reading List

Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre's cast

In the show, Dilip Prabhavalkar essayed the role of 'Aaba' aka Gangadhar Tipre in the serial. Rajan Bhise played Gangadhar Tire's son Shekhar Tipre while Shubhangi Gokhale played the daughter in law Shyamala Tipre. Vikas Kadam aka Shrilesh aka Shirya played the role of his grandson and Reshma Naik whose character name was Shalaka played the role of his granddaughter.

Also Read: Prajakta Mali To Feature In A Travel Show That Tours All Over Maharashtra

Meet the Tipres'

Shekhar Tipre is a simple but stern man of the family. He is the only earning member and is often economical about where he should spend the money. His wife Shaymala Tipre is a housewife who takes care of the household. Shyamala is a simple woman who thinks about her family first then herself.

They have a son named Shirya who is more interested in playing cricket. He shares a fun bond with his younger sister Shalaka who aspires to be a model. Shalaka's modelling aspirations are not favoured by Shekhar. The head of the family is Gangadhar Tipre is a lovable, witty octogenarian. His grandkids Shirya and Shalaka often take his help in solving their small day-to-day issues.

The show is appreciated for fresh content in every episode, light humour, along with some great acting by all cast members making it a cult Marathi show. Actors Mukta Barve and Shreyas Talpade also made an appearance in the show. The title track of Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre is Ashok Patki's creation while Ajay-Atul gave the background score for the television serial. The serial won Maharashtra Times Sanmaan Award in 2002.

Also Read: Mohan Joshi Visits Pune And Extends Financial Help To Backstage Artists; Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.