Actress Shruti Haasan, is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Europe, a dream destination for many individuals stuck in their cubicles. However, she is not embarking on this adventure alone, as her partner Santanu Hazarika is accompanying her. Their escapades and the joy they are experiencing during their trip are creating quite a buzz.

The unforgettable Slipknot performance

In the images that she shared, Shruti can be seen dressed in a black graphic T-shirt with silver neckpieces. While Santanu twinned with her in a similar black tee. The actress posted several Instagram stories where she could be seen enjoying and grooving to the live music. She also revealed how seeing Slipknot performing live made Santanu emotional as it is one of his favourite bands.

More on Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika’s relationship

According to the Yevadu star, she came across her beau on Instagram as she found his work impressive. Santanu is also based in Mumbai and professionally he is a multidisciplinary autodidact visual artist. They started their dating journey in 2020 and moved in together when the pandemic happened. The couple has often spoken about being creatively married as they help each other channelise ther creative energy.

Shruti Haasan started her career with 2009's luck post which she maintained her streak in Bollywood. She was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Next, she will be a part of Salaar opposite Prabhas. Additionally, the actress also has Nani 30 and the English film The Eye in her kitty.