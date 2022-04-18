Shruti Haasan Begins Shooting For Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Mega154', Shares Picture From Sets

Actor Shruti Haasan is back on the shooting sets as she has begun the filming of her upcoming project Mega154. After enjoying some quality time with beau Santanu Hazarika in Assam, the star is back to work. The forthcoming project has Chiranjeevi as the protagonist, while Shruti Haasan is onboard the venture as the lead actor alongside the stalwart.

The anticipation in fans for the film has been fueled after the makers had unveiled the first look from Mega154. Chiranjeevi will once again be seen in a massy avatar for his next and his fans went gaga over the poster. In the picture, the Acharya actor can be seen showing his swag with a cigarette and lighter in his hand. He is seen posing in a fishnet string vest, along with gold chains and a bracelet. The movie will feature the music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and it is jointly backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Shruti Haasan begins shooting for Mega154

To announce filming, Shruti took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture where she can be seen posing on the sets.

While captioning the picture, she wrote, “ Back to shoot #Mega154.” The forthcoming project has been a topic of discussion for some time now and the announcement of the remaining cast and crew of the movie is also much awaited.

Shruti Haasan’s casting in the film was confirmed on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Chiranjeevi had shared a picture with the Gabbar is Back actor on Twitter while welcoming her on board. The actor had mentioned then that he was 'delighted' to welcome Haasan on board and said that she brings the 'Woman Power' to the sets of the film.

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Shruti will be seen alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

IMAGE: Twitter/@KChiruTweets