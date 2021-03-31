Shruti Haasan Celebrates Boyfriend Santanu's Birthday, Calls Him "My Fav Human"

Shruti Haasan has left no stone unturned to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday. The singer/actor took to Instagram and posted a bunch of Instagram stories to celebrate boyfriend Santanu Hazarika’s birthday. In one of these Instagram stories, Shruti also gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration.

Shruti Haasan celebrates boyfriend’s birthday with pomp

Shruti Haasan is quite active on social media and engages with her fans through her personal and professional developments. But she has now plastered her Instagram stories with birthday posts for her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. In the first story, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are posing for a bunch of pictures as part of a photo collage. Along with this collage Shruti wrote, “To my fav human @santanu_hazarika_art”.

In the second Instagram story, Shruti Haasan posted a picture of Santanu and added a sticker that read, “Birthday Boy”. Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend was then featured in a third Instagram story along with the caption, “Thank you for being born today Gongu King”. Shruti Haasan also took some time out and reposted a few stories about Santanu Hazarika’s birthday that were shared by a few of their friends.

Apart from pictures, Shruti Haasan also posted a few videos of Santanu in various filters. The first one being a birthday filter. The second Instagram video is Santanu pulling hilarious expressions in another birthday filter. Shruti Haasan's Instagram stories ended with a picture of Santanu's birthday cake.

Shruti Haasan’s upcoming films

Shruti Haasan was recently seen opposite actor Ravi Teja in the film Krack. The Gopichand Malineni directed film received a theatrical release and gained a positive response from the audience. After starring opposite Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in the Tamil political thriller film, Laabam. She will star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Its official release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan, Laabam also stars Jagapathi Babu, Kalaiyarasan, and Sai Dhanshika. The political thriller will be directed by none other than S.P. Jananathan. Shruti Haasan also has her hands full in 2022. The Luck star will be seen opposite Bahubali fame Prabhas in the film Salaar. Salaar is an action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Image Credit: Shruti Haasan Instagram

