Shruti Haasan Celebrates 'magical' 13 Years In Film Industry; Says 'never Thought I'd...'

Shruti Haasan is a well-known name in the Indian film industry as the actor has starred in many movies and moved the audience with her performance. Apart from Tamil cinema, Shruti Haasan has also worked in the Telugu and Hindi film industry over the years.

Born to actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti Haasan made her acting debut with the 2009 film Luck opposite Imran Khan. Since then, she had starred in various Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and has now completed 13 years in the film industry. On the occasion, Shruti Haasan shared a video on Instagram to express how she is grateful for these past 13 years and also penned a long note.

Shruti Haasan marks 13 years in film industry

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan shared a video of her in which she could be heard mentioning how she has cherished the "amazing" 13 years of her life. She also thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her career. She also revealed that she is celebrating the day by being on set and working.

In a long note, Shruti Haasan called her journey "Magical." She revealed how she never thought she would do more than a movie or she was meant to work in the industry. However, over the years she had learned how to love her work. Shruti Haasan wrote, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie even I wasn’t born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact it has given me the life I’m so grateful for .. through the years I’ve learned a lot how to weather success and failures , how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before."

She further thanked her fans and penned, "I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted , ever . Thankyou for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art . Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off ." "Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years," she added.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan