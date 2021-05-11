Shruti Haasan Channels Her Inner 'Wednesday Addams', Gets A Quirky Nickname

Shruti Haasan is known for her witty and quirky captions on social media. The actor is quite active on Instagram and recently shared a series of pictures, channelling her inner 'Wednesday Addams'. Here is everything you need to know about Shruti Haasan's latest Instagram post and the nickname Shantanu Hazarika gave her.

Shruti Haasan's latest Instagram post

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram earlier today and shared a series of pictures with a gothic look. The actor could be seen wearing an all-black outfit, consisting of jeans, a bralette, and a studded leather jacket, and she completed her look with dark make-up, including a dark violet-coloured lipstick as well. Haasan's caption read, "Some girls are Malibu Barbies but I’m Wednesday Addams 😁🖤🧿."

Fan reactions on Shruti Haasan's photo

The Welcome Back actor has a following of 16.4 million followers on the social networking site and her latest pictures garnered close to 140k likes within an hour of sharing them. Fans and followers were stunned looking at Shruti in a different avatar and bombarded the picture with fire and heart emojis. While one user called her 'dazzling hot', another one commented saying, "Oh damn. These pictures are so dark. 🖤" What caught the attention of the netizens was Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika's comment on the post. Shantanu revealed his nickname for his beau in the comments section and called her 'My lady Dimitrescu 👒 🦇." For the unversed, Lady Dimitrescu is a fictional character in the 2021 survival horror video game Resident Evil Village.

Shruti Haasan's work

Shruti Haasan's latest venture titled Vakeel Saab released a few days ago and has been getting a positive response from the audience. Its stars actors Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. She is also set to star alongside actor Prabhas in the upcoming Prashant Neel directorial, the action thriller Salaar. She last appeared in Ravi Teja's Krack which released in January 2021 and turned out to be a box office success.

Shruti also starred alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the Mahesh Manjrekar action film The Power which streamed on Zee5 from January 14, 2021. Haasan recently featured in Nag Ashwin's segment in Pitta Kathalu titled X-Life, alongside Sanjith Hegde. Her other prominent works include Ramaiya Vastavaiya, 3, Yevadu, Vedalam, Behen Hogi Teri among others.

Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram Account

