Shruti Haasan Dances Her Way Out As She Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19; Watch Video

Shruti Haasan has more than 16 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She recently posted a video of herself showing her excitement about getting vaccinated. The actor is sitting in her car and dancing as she goes out. She is wearing a funky mask with a hat. Shruti added stickers and GIFs like vaccinated, going out, stay sanitized, and an emoji with a mask. The reel has Dancing In the Street song recorded by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas in 1964. Her wearing a mask even after being vaccinated is a message to people to still take precautions. Check out Shruti Haasan's Instagram reel below.

Shruti Haasan excited about being vaccinated

Shruti Haasan's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left heart eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some praised her mask and dance moves. Take a look at a few replies on Shruti's latest Instagram reel.

Shruti Haasan has often shared her videos and pictures wearing a mask and urging her followers to do the same if they got out in necessary situations. The actor's unique mask has also caught many eyes. She even went out for voting with her family while following the safety protocols. Check out some of Shruti's Insta posts with her mask-on.

Shruti Haasan on the work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Venu Sriram, it is a Telugu-language remake of the Hindi movie Pink. Shruti has completed her work on political thriller Laabam featuring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Prashanth Neel directed action thriller Salaar opposite Prabhas.

