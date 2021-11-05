Shruti Haasan Gives A Glimpse Of Her Perfect Diwali Celebration With Santanu Hazarika

Diwali 2021 was celebrated with pomp and fervour across the whole nation, with many Bollywood celebrities giving a peek into their festivities on social media handles. Actor Shruti Haasan also clocked Diwali alongside beau Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai and shared an adorable 'imperfect picture' from the celebrations. The couple can be seen clad in traditional attires as they hugged each other.

Shruti Haasan has never confirmed her relationship with Santanu, however, the duo has been spotted together on several occasions. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the Luck actor spoke about being in love, remarking that it's 'always the best feeling'.

Inside Shruti Haasan's 'perfect' Diwali celebrations

Clad in a gorgeous saree, Shruti seems to sport minimal accessories as she hugs beau Santanu, who is dressed a white traditional attire. For the caption, she wrote, "An imperfect picture from our perfect Diwali, wishing you and yours the best the brightest and all the blessings ! @santanu_hazarika_art #diwali #besttimever #thankful[sic]." Meanwhile, actor Suchitra Pillai took to the comments section and said, "Two cute firecrackers you both are 😍❤️😊❤️😍[sic]."

Take a look:

She also told the entertainment news website about leading a wonderful private life, noting that the couple goes through their share of tumultuous moments that take place in any normal relationship. The actor quipped they fight, makeup, talk and are friends like everyone else. She further iterated that questions about her father and boyfriend getting along, her marriage plans among others dissuade her from spilling additional details about her personal life.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen in director Gopichand Malineni's 107th film. The movie, which marks her third collaboration with the director, is reportedly based on true events. Announcing the news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Team #NBK107 welcomes the highly talented and gorgeous @shrutihaasan on board to play the leading lady opposite #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu[sic]."

Apart from the aforementioned project, she will also be seen alongside Prabhas in Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, apart from being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film will witness a theatrical release on April 14, 2022. Haasan also appeared in a cameo role in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink.

(Image: Instagram/ @SHRUTZHAASAN)