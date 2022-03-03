Shruti Haasan Gives Health Update After Testing COVID Positive, Says 'the Fatigue Is Real'

Shruti Haasan took to her social media handle on Sunday, February 27, to announce that she has tested positive for the contagious coronavirus. The Bestseller actor informed her fans that she is currently recovering. She wrote, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

Shruti Haasan shares health update after testing COVID positive

Recently, the Tevar actor has shared yet another health update as she took to her Instagram handle and dropped some pictures in which she looks fresh and better than before. In the pics, Shruti was seen enjoying her medicinal tea as she is quarantined at her home. Sharing a quick health update with fans and followers, she wrote in the caption, "Happy and grateful while I heal !! I’m a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A-ok … I hope!"

'This Covid fatigue is properly real': Haasan

Warning fans about her Covid fatigue, Haasan continued, "This covid fatigue is properly real vitamins, water good thoughts and a dose of being that b will get you through anything it seems checking in to say Thankyou for all your love and I’m sending you mine." She further added, "My friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as a family so much yummy khaana and love and pampering."

She even asked for suggestions regarding what she should do post-COVID, saying, "Ps - I didn’t realise my hair is so frizzy .. also what should I expect post covid ? Dos and don’ts?? Lemme know xo." One of the pictures, she shared on her Instagram handle, featured her mushy moment with beau Santanu Hararika. Shruti is seen hugging her love in the pic as she captioned it, "Hello, I'm healing."

Shruti Haasan on the work front

On the work front, Shruti is currently creating headlines for her role as Meethu Mathur in the web show Bestseller. The series stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bajwa and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The plot of the series traces the life of a novelist who is facing writer's block. Shruti will next feature alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel-directed action-thriller Salaar. She also has Gopichand Malineni's untitled next in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan