Shruti Haasan Has The 'best' Birthday Ever With Beau Santanu Hazarika And Sister Aksharaa

Bollywood star Shruti Haasan turned a year older on Friday, on January 28, 2022. As the actor rang into her 36th birthday, she received immense love and wishes from her fans even before midnight. Many stars from the industry sent warm wishes to the actor. On the special occasion, the actor opted for an in-home party with her close friends, including her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and sister Aksharaa Haasan and seemingly had a fun time at her party.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan reshared several pictures and videos from her intimate birthday party. In the videos, the actor could be seen wearing a black and purple coloured printed cutout dress. her birthday party decor had inflated balloons and also a special cake designed by Santanu Hazarika. In one of her stories, the Luck star shared a picture of her birthday cake and thanked the bakery. She further thanked her beau for designing it. the cake was a black coloured cube with artistic black and red roses made on the top.

Shruti Haasan's birthday party

Tamannaah Bhatia and director Siddharth Malhotra were also in attendance at Shruti Haasan's birthday party. As the Salaar actor cut her cake, she offered it first to her baby sister Aksharaa. Here are some glimpses of Shruti Haasan's birthday party.

Shruti Haasan also received warm birthday wishes from both her sister and boyfriend. Aksharaa Haasan took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie from the party. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday akka lovely akkapi." On the other hand, Santanu Hazarika shared a goofy video of the actor dancing in a restaurant. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "happy birthday you crazy women (woman)."

Ahead of her birthday, the actor penned a heartfelt note about learnings and thanked her fans for showering her with love. She shared a goofy picture of herself pouting and wrote, "Big (kiss emoji) for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain." "It isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated 🧿 one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn , to see, to love and to be . I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it . I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful,"she added. "Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your," the actor concluded.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan/@aksharaa.haasan